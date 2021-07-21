Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,141,587 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1,932.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,141,587 shares during the quarter. Western Digital comprises approximately 1.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.76% of Western Digital worth $360,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. 197,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.56. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

