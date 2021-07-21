Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 779,595 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 779,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,184,000. Expedia Group accounts for 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.53% of Expedia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 307,880 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $52,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,738 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 97,660 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,327,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

EXPE stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.52. The company had a trading volume of 66,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,228. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

