Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130,421 shares during the quarter. CMC Materials makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 2.45% of CMC Materials worth $126,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.48. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.62. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.