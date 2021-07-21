Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,272,477 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of JD.com worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $2,530,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after acquiring an additional 597,642 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,258,000 after acquiring an additional 108,253 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 85,172 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after buying an additional 194,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 162,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

