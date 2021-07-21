Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 41,439 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 664,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,439 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of Crown worth $64,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $103.03. 8,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

