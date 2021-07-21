Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 41,963 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.37% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $62,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,706 shares of company stock worth $9,896,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.22. 2,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $184.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The company had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

