Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 85,700 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 642,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.96% of Five9 worth $100,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Five9 by 350.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.06.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $186.50. 41,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.77 and a 52 week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.