Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,838 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.62% of Repligen worth $66,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after acquiring an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $22,444,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN traded down $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,163. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 139.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.65. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $131.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $307,389.60. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,548. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

