Polkadot Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.05 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $12.34 or 0.00039083 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $12.05 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00107037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00141479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,623.82 or 1.00194216 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00323998 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,092,885,066 coins and its circulating supply is 977,160,910 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

