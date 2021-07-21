PolySwarm Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $11,313.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00047698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013725 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $253.91 or 0.00789261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.