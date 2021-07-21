Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $189,637.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $2.71 million and $189,637.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00005408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00145091 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,620.46 or 0.99903622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

