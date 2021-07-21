Populous (PPT) Price Hits $1.63

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Populous coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Populous has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $86.60 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013589 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $255.97 or 0.00799283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

