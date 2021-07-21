Poseidon Network (QQQ) Price Hits $0.0223 on Major Exchanges

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $49.20 million and $212,832.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001991 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00067013 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

