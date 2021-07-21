Power Ledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Power Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges. Power Ledger has a total market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,385,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.