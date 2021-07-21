PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,550. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.