PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given New C$17.75 Price Target at Raymond James

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the stock’s previous close.

PSK has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.27.

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.95. 314,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,419. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

