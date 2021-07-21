Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT Raised to C$136.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$134.00 to C$136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Premium Brands from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS PRBZF remained flat at $$100.50 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 932. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.88. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.