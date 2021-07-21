Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$136.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Premium Brands traded as high as C$128.05 and last traded at C$128.19, with a volume of 30743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBH. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$124.13.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$992.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2732756 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

