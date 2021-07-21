PRIA Price Down 0.8% This Week (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One PRIA coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00008495 BTC on major exchanges. PRIA has a market capitalization of $188,088.13 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIA has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.74 or 0.00819899 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

