Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 102,290 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.73% of CureVac worth $125,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $13,045,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 689.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $10,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CureVac by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac stock opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. CureVac has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $151.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. CureVac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

