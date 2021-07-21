Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 817,697 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.79% of Quanterix worth $122,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $30,054,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after buying an additional 466,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

In other news, CRO David C. Duffy sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $724,048.80. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,239 shares of company stock worth $8,753,250. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.