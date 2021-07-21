Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 127,810 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.71% of Celanese worth $119,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $208,434.50. Also, CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.