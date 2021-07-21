Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.10% of Medpace worth $124,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,870,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,899,000 after acquiring an additional 78,980 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,099,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Medpace by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,138,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,386,239.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,377 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total value of $2,712,077.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,301,135.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,590 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,604 in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MEDP opened at $183.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.31 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

