Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.44% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $122,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,969 shares of company stock valued at $507,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

