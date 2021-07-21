Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.58% of Meritage Homes worth $124,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,197.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTH opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.69. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

