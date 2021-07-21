Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 788.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.19% of Teck Resources worth $119,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

