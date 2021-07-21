Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $119.25 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,554 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.36% of Valmont Industries worth $119,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $9,096,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $19,014,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $227.48 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.36 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.