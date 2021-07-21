Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $121.15 Million Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743,854 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.36% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $121,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after acquiring an additional 71,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after acquiring an additional 220,392 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.