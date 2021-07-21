Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $123.30 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.85% of Texas Roadhouse worth $123,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,764,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 516,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,402,000 after acquiring an additional 245,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,630. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXRH opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.53.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

