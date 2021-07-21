Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,873,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 398,102 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.13% of SLM worth $123,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SLM by 121.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 358.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SLM by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

