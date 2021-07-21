Primas 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Primas has a market cap of $988,827.79 and $2.02 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.74 or 0.00366658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.