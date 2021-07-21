Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0912

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0912 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $594,282.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,044,896 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.