ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.30.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

