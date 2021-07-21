Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0167 on Major Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $415,863.99 and $214,503.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00102440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,957.28 or 0.99971425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

