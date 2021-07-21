Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,014 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $75,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 11.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 25.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,772,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,924,000 after buying an additional 558,230 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 111.5% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 43,673 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Prologis by 17.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

PLD stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

