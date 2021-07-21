Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $143.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

PLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,487,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,550,000 after purchasing an additional 329,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

