Prometeus (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $3.58 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Prometeus has a market cap of $176.94 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $10.76 or 0.00034114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00046887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013366 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.00781329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

