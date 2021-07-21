ProMetic Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:PFSCF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.47

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.47. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.47.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFSCF)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.