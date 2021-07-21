ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $42.54. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 820,509 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $3,376,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 9,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

