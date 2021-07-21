Proton Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

