Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.43

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as low as $15.79. Provident Bancorp shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 80,080 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $291.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 372,597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Provident Bancorp by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

