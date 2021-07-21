ProxyNode Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $59,587.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00445138 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013273 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.84 or 0.01379895 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode's total supply is 185,180,426 coins. ProxyNode's official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode's official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode's official website is proxynode.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

