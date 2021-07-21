Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE PUK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.