Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Prudential (NYSE:PUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE PUK traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Prudential by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 5.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

