Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PUK stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.
About Prudential
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.
