PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Trading Down 3.6%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY)’s share price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. 631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

