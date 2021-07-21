PTC (PTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.180-3.390 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.18-3.39 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.08. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

