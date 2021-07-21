Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Shares Down 0%

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) fell 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 4,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.39.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOJY)

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

