Public Mint (MINT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $483,180.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $483,180.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051994 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000696 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.