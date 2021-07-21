Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,883 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Pulse Biosciences worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLSE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Pulse Biosciences Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

