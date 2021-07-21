Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 21,300 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 785,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. 273,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,938. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

